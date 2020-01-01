Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

