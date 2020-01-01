ERC20 Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $41,800.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.