ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0251 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. ESBC has a total market cap of $522,708.00 and $19,529.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00777475 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001399 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 21,145,378 coins and its circulating supply is 20,859,775 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

