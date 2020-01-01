Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $288,205.00 and $28,523.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

