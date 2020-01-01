Eternity (ENT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Eternity has a market capitalization of $11,010.00 and $180.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eternity has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,259,702 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

