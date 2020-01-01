Ether-1 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,955.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ether-1 has a market cap of $194,664.00 and $21,955.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00338973 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003475 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,880,083 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

