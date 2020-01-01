Ethereum Cash Price Down 1.8% This Week (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $42,277.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

