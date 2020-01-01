Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $525.57 million and approximately $585.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00062649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Liquid and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.01808902 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Coinone, Crex24, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, C2CX, QBTC, BCEX, BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, Coinut, CoinEx, FCoin, Bit-Z, Coinroom, CoinTiger, OKCoin International, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Liquid, LBank, Coinhub, Gate.io, Coinnest, OKEx, RightBTC, HitBTC, C-CEX, CoinBene, ChaoEX, EXX, Koineks, YoBit, BTC Markets, HBUS, Exrates, Huobi, Indodax, Poloniex, BtcTrade.im, Gatehub, Korbit, Cryptomate, Ovis, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Exmo, BigONE, CoinEgg and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

