Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,675.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $51,135.00 and approximately $31,675.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

