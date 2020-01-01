Etherparty Trading Up 2.3% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and ACX. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $157,759.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.