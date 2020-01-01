Ethos Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ethos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

