Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce sales of $264.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.18 million to $268.48 million. Etsy posted sales of $200.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $812.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.16 million to $816.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.84 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura dropped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Etsy stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $66,539,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Etsy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 203,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.