EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $189,217.00 and $426.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004890 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007934 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,904,182 coins and its circulating supply is 30,409,476 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

