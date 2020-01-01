Eva Cash (EVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.00

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $2,763.00 and $27.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.05936706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.