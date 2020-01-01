Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $54,569.00 and $39,475.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

