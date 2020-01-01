EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading Up 80.1% This Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $333,318.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 80.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00578445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00234628 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001779 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,144,031 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

