Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $8.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

