EveryCoin Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $78,746.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

