ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,193.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $253,193.00 and approximately $773.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

