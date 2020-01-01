EXMO Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,135.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $4,135.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,836,295,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,915,946 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

