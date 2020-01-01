Expanse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,315.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Expanse has a market capitalization of $441,272.00 and $5,315.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,197,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,448 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

