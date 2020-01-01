Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receiving Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -4.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

FB stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,962,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,616. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $208.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,162 shares of company stock worth $375,485,033 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

