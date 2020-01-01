Faceter (FACE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,727.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $50.98 and $18.94. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $591,348.00 and $1,727.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.