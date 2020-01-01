Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.62

News stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 0.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 10,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $335.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

