Fast Access Blockchain Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (FAB)

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Fast Access Blockchain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Fast Access Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $34.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fast Access Blockchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain’s total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. The official message board for Fast Access Blockchain is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain. Fast Access Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fast Access Blockchain is fabcoin.co.

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Trading

Fast Access Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fast Access Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fast Access Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fast Access Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fast Access Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.