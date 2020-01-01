Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $9,868.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,852,760 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

