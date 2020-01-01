Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BitMax, Dcoin and Bittrex. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,982,224 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Dcoin, Binance, HitBTC, BiKi, Bitbns, Korbit, Bittrex, Coinsuper, KuCoin, BitMax, Hotbit, WazirX, Bitrabbit, MXC, BitAsset and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

