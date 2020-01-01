Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $2,307,255.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,831.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 499,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.