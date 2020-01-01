Financial Analysis: Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and DXC Technology (NASDAQ:DXC)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Support.com and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 0 9 7 0 2.44

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Support.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Support.com and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $69.55 million 0.30 -$9.10 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.46 $1.26 billion $8.34 4.51

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 6.08% 8.41% 6.87% DXC Technology -6.04% 18.89% 6.77%

Summary

DXC Technology beats Support.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.