Financial Contrast: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Black Stone Minerals (NASDAQ:BSM)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Falcon Minerals and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 2 7 0 2.78 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $9.48, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 6.24 $90.13 million $0.20 35.30 Black Stone Minerals $609.57 million 4.30 $295.54 million $1.45 8.77

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Falcon Minerals pays out 270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 22.83% 7.16% 6.36% Black Stone Minerals 48.19% 32.46% 16.38%

Risk and Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Falcon Minerals on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

