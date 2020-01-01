Financial Contrast: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) versus Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NASDAQ:TPVG)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Given Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 311.18% 8.35% 7.79% Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 50.68% 11.00% 6.99%

Risk & Volatility

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.47 million 13.30 $19.87 million N/A N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC $64.65 million 5.48 $36.56 million $1.71 8.32

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Summary

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

