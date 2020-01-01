Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISI. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 23,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

