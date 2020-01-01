Financial Survey: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) & Pagerduty (NASDAQ:PD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Upland Software alerts:

This table compares Upland Software and Pagerduty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $149.88 million 6.02 -$10.84 million $1.18 30.26 Pagerduty $117.82 million 15.33 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

Upland Software has higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -11.31% 21.45% 5.82% Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upland Software and Pagerduty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 8 0 3.00 Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

Upland Software presently has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.92%. Pagerduty has a consensus target price of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Pagerduty.

Summary

Upland Software beats Pagerduty on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.