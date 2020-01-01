FintruX Network Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $733,044.00 and $2,424.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

