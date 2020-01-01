Fire Lotto Market Capitalization Tops $61,712.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $61,712.00 and $46.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00340558 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013792 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003477 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

