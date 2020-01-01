FirstBlood (1ST) Achieves Market Cap of $7.59 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin and IDEX. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $9,643.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.