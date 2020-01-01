FirstBlood (1ST) One Day Volume Hits $11,430.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, Liqui and IDEX. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $11,430.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gatecoin, Liqui, ZB.COM, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

