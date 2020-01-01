Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report $28.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.52 million and the highest is $28.97 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $106.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.06 million to $106.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.21 million, with estimates ranging from $136.05 million to $136.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.