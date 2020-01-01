FLO (FLO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,153.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $10,153.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

