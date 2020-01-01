Flowchain (FLC) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00024143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,889.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

