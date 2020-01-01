Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

