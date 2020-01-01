FREE Coin (FREE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $576,709.00 and $7,376.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00189491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01347880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00121376 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.