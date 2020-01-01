Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.57% of Frontier Communications worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 370,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Frontier Communications by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 116,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.11) EPS. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.52.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

