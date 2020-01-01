FTX Token (FTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $208.72 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. FTX Token has a total market cap of $208.72 million and $1.98 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00030112 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.05884135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,000,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,128,008 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.