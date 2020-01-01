FTX Token Price Down 0.4% This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00029743 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $209.02 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.06035642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023698 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 348,000,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,128,008 tokens. FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

