FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Hits $178,812.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $178,812.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01828289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02865131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00581130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00627282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062860 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00386737 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,470,806,653 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

