FujiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $177,012.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $177,012.00 and $42.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.01806849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.02828283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00582112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00637486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061699 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00387717 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,471,771,708 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

