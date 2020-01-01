FunFair (FUN) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. FunFair has a market capitalization of $21.69 million and approximately $458,447.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, ZB.COM, Gate.io, ABCC, Livecoin, IDEX, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Binance, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

