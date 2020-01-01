Fusion (FSN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Fusion has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $5.62 million and $1.48 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000338 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.37 or 0.89882863 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.