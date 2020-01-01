GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $448,903.00 and $112,887.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.05936706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023935 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

